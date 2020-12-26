N1712P45006C.TIF
WORD OF THE DAY

Unguiculate [uhng-gwik-ye-lit, -leyt] (adjective) bearing or resembling a nail or claw.

TV TRIVIA

On "The Jeffersons," what was the doorman's name?

A. Fred

B. Ralph

C. Barney

D. Harold

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

57,285: A Boeing 747 airliner holds 57,285 gallons of fuel.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Dec. 26, 1966: The first day of the first Kwanzaa is celebrated in Los Angeles under the direction of Dr. Maulana Karenga, chair of Black Studies at California State University at Long Beach. The seven-day holiday, which has strong African roots, was designed by Karenga as a celebration of African-American family, community and culture.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actor Jared Leto (49)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Truthful words are not beautiful; beautiful words are not truthful. Good words are not persuasive; persuasive words are not good." - Lao Tzu

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Ralph

