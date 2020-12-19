WORD OF THE DAY
Pasquinade [pas-kwuh-neyd] (noun) a satire or lampoon, especially one posted in a public place.
FILM FACTS
In "The Devil Wears Prada," how does Miranda end all of her requests?
A. "See that you do it."
B. "Please go do it."
C. "That's all."
D. "Thank you."
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
100: It takes 100 pounds of rain water to produce a single pound of food from the earth.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 19, 1998: After nearly 14 hours of debate, the House of Representatives approves two articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton, charging him with lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstructing justice. Clinton, the second president in American history to be impeached, vowed to finish his term.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Jake Gyllenhaal (40)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar." - Abraham Lincoln
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. "That's all."
