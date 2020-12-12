WORD OF THE DAY
Macaronic [mak-uh-ron-ik] (adjective) composed of or characterized by Latin words mixed with vernacular words or non-Latin words given Latin endings.
TV TRIVIA
On "Jonny Quest," who was the Quests' arch enemy?
A. Napoleon Zin
B. Emilio Largo
C. Max Zorin
D. Hugo Drax
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
50 More than 50% of the people in the world have never made or received a telephone call.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 12, 1913: Two years after it was stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris, Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" is recovered inside Italian waiter Vincenzo Peruggia's hotel room in Florence.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Jennifer Connelly (50)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"He who seeks rest finds boredom. He who seeks work finds rest." - Dylan Thomas
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Napoleon Zin
