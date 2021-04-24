Good morning 1.jpg
WORD OF THE DAY

Unhouseled [uhn-hou-zuh ld] (adjective) not having received the Eucharist.

FILM FACTS

In "Ratatouille," what is the name of the famous food critic whose bad review kills Gusteau?

A. Shelly Lam

B. Diane Id

C. Jacques Mien

D. Anton Ego

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

7: The opposite sides of a dice cube always add up to seven.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

April 24, 1916: On Easter Monday in Dublin, the Irish Republican Brotherhood, a secret organization of Irish nationalists led by Patrick Pearse, launches the so-called Easter Rebellion, an armed uprising against British rule.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Pop singer Barbra Streisand (79)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I don't paint things. I only paint the difference between things." - Henri Matisse

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Anton Ego

