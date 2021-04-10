WORD OF THE DAY
Galvanometer [gal-vuh-nom-i-ter] (noun) an instrument for detecting the existence of small electric currents and determining their strength.
FILM FACTS
In "Catch Me If You Can," what airline did Frank say he was a pilot for?
A. United
B. PanAm
C. TWA
D. American Airlines
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
400: Office desks can contains 400 times more germs than a toilet seat.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 10, 1866: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is founded in New York City by philanthropist and diplomat Henry Bergh.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Daisy Ridley (29)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Painting from nature is not copying the object; it is realizing one's sensations." - Paul Cezanne
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. PanAm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.