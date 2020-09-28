WORD OF THE DAY
rostrum [ros-truhm] (noun) any platform, state, or the like, for public speaking.
FILM FACTS
In "Waiting...", which employee is offered a job as assistant manager?
A. Calvin
B. Dean
C. Monty
D. Amy
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
17: Some cicadas spend 17 years sleeping.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 28, 1066: Claiming his right to the English throne, William, duke of Normandy, invades England at Pevensey on Britain's southeast coast.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Namoi Watts (52)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Love's greatest gift is its ability to make everything it touches sacred." - Barbara De Angelis
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Dean
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.