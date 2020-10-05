Sunset in September on Lake Lanier

A beautiful sunset on the ball at University Yacht Club capturing a friend hanging out on his sailboat on Lake Lanier.

 Photo submitted by Daily Post reader dzimm30@yahoo.com.

WORD OF THE DAY

Cacography [kuh-kog-ruh-fee] (noun) bad handwriting; poor penmanship.

TV TRIVIA

In "Get Smart," the female agent who worked with Maxwell Smart and eventually married him had what agent number?

A. 69

B. 009

C. 39

D. 99

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

50: Polar bears can eat more than 50 pounds of meat in one setting.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Oct. 5, 1947: President Harry Truman makes the first televised presidential address from the White House, asking Americans to cut back on their use of grain in order to help starving Europeans.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actress Kate Winslet (45)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave." - Mahatma Gandhi

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. 99

