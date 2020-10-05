WORD OF THE DAY
Cacography [kuh-kog-ruh-fee] (noun) bad handwriting; poor penmanship.
TV TRIVIA
In "Get Smart," the female agent who worked with Maxwell Smart and eventually married him had what agent number?
A. 69
B. 009
C. 39
D. 99
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
50: Polar bears can eat more than 50 pounds of meat in one setting.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 5, 1947: President Harry Truman makes the first televised presidential address from the White House, asking Americans to cut back on their use of grain in order to help starving Europeans.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Kate Winslet (45)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave." - Mahatma Gandhi
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.