WORD OF THE DAY
Refugium [ri-fyoo-jee-uh m] (noun) an area where special environmental circumstances have enabled a species or a community of species to survive after extinction in surrounding areas.
FILM FACTS
In "Back to the Future," when does Marty arrive in 1955?
A. Oct. 31
B. Oct. 7
C. Nov. 5
D. Nov. 3
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
295: A person swallows approximately 295 times while eating dinner.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 12, 1492: After sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, Italian explorer Christopher Columbus sights a Bahamian island, believing he has reached East Asia.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Oct. 12: Movie actor Hugh Jackman (52)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"We cannot teach people anything; we can only help them discover it within themselves." - Galileo Galilei
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Nov. 5
