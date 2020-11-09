WORD OF THE DAY
Quadragenarian [kwod-ruh-juh-nair-ee-uh n] (adjective) between the ages of 40 and 50.
FILM FACTS
In "Happy Gilmore," what ate Chubbs' hand?
A. An alligator
B. A shark
C. A lion
D. A bear
NUMBER TO KNOW
15,000: An olive tree can live up to 1,500 years.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 9, 1938: In an event that would foreshadow the Holocaust, German Nazis launch Kristallnacht, a campaign of terror against Jewish people and their homes and businesses in Germany and Austria.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Lou Ferrigno (69)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Do not wait; the time will never be 'just right.' Start where you stand, and work with whatever tools you may have at your command, and better tools will be found as you go along." - George Herbert
TRIVIA ANSWER
