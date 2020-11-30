WORD OF THE DAY
Extrospection [ek-struh-spek-shuh n] (noun) the consideration and observation of things external to the self; examination and study of externals.
TV TRIVIA
In what state does "That 70's Show" take place?
A. Maryland
B. Louisiana
C. Kansas
D. Wisconsin
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
600: An Oscar trophy has a raw value of about $600.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 30, 1886: Once a hall for operettas, pantomime, political meetings and vaudeville, the Folies Bergère in Paris introduces an elaborate revue featuring women in sensational costumes. The highly popular "Place aux Jeunes" established the Folies as the premier nightspot in Paris.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Model Chrissy Teigen (35)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"To be trusted is a greater compliment than being loved." - George MacDonald
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Wisconsin
