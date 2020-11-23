WORD OF THE DAY
Undercroft [uhn-der-krawft, -kroft] (noun) a vault or chamber under the ground, especially in a church.
FILM FACTS
In "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," what are the names of the three gargoyles that befriend Quasimodo in the bell tower?
A. Hugo, Victor, Shirley
B. Hugo, Shirley, Mickey
C. Hugo, Laverne, Shirley
D. Victor, Hugo, Laverne
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
40 trillion: Each day, more than $40 trillion changes hands worldwide.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 23, 1936: The first issue of the pictorial magazine Life is published, featuring a cover photo of the Fort Peck Dam's spillway by Margaret Bourke-White.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Miley Cyrus (28)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Love is what you've been through with somebody." - James Thurber
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Victor, Hugo, Laverne
