WORD OF THE DAY
Febrifuge [feb-ruh-fyooj] (adjective) serving to dispel or reduce fever, as a medicine.
TV TRIVIA
In "Friends," when Rachel, Chandler and Ross are trying to carry Ross's new lounge up a flight of stairs that change direction half way, what is the word that Ross keeps shouting out to the other two?
A. "Veer!"
B. "Pivot!"
C. "Turn!"
D. "Swing!"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
100: Prior to 1900, prizefights lasted up to 100 rounds.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 2, 1947: The Spruce Goose - at one time the largest aircraft ever built - is piloted by designer Howard Hughes on its first and only flight.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Nelly (46)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door." - Milton Berle
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. "Pivot!"
