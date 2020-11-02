Morning coffee.TIF
WORD OF THE DAY

Febrifuge [feb-ruh-fyooj] (adjective) serving to dispel or reduce fever, as a medicine.

TV TRIVIA

In "Friends," when Rachel, Chandler and Ross are trying to carry Ross's new lounge up a flight of stairs that change direction half way, what is the word that Ross keeps shouting out to the other two?

A. "Veer!"

B. "Pivot!"

C. "Turn!"

D. "Swing!"

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

100: Prior to 1900, prizefights lasted up to 100 rounds.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Nov. 2, 1947: The Spruce Goose - at one time the largest aircraft ever built - is piloted by designer Howard Hughes on its first and only flight.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Rapper Nelly (46)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door." - Milton Berle

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. "Pivot!"

