WORD OF THE DAY
Gallinaceous [gal-uh-ney-shuh s] (adjective) pertaining to or resembling the domestic fowls.
TV TRIVIA
In "Frasier," what used to be Martin Crane's job?
A. Crane operator
B. Police officer
C. Bus driver
D. Swimming instructor
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
6: Salmon can jump as high as 6 feet.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 16, 1532: Francisco Pizarro, Spanish explorer and conquistador, springs a trap on the Incan emperor Atahualpa. Pizarro's men massacre the Incans and capture Atahualpa, forcing him to convert to Christianity before eventually killing him.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Pete Davidson (27)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"It is not in life, but in art that self-fulfillment is to be found." - Wilson Mizner
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Police officer
