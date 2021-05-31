Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have died in military service for the United States.
WORD OF THE DAY
Fanfaronade [fan-fer-uh-neyd] (noun) bragging; bravado; bluster.
FILM FACTS
In "Unforgiven," when English Bob challenged the cowboy on the train to a shooting contest, what did they shoot?
A. Pheasants
B. Rabbits
C. Chinamen
D. Deer
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
-60: At 35,000 ft., the typical altitude of a commercial jet, the outside temperature drops below -60 degrees Fahrenheit.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 31, 1859: The famous tower clock known as Big Ben, located at the top of the 320-foot-high Elizabeth Tower, rings out over the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, for the first time.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Colin Farrell (45)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Because of their size, parents may be difficult to discipline properly." - P.J. O'Rourke
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Pheasants
