WORD OF THE DAY
Decoct [dih-kokt] (verb) to extract the flavor or essence of by boiling.
TV TRIVIA
In "Stranger Things," Joyce was able to communicate with her son through the use of which of these?
A. Ouija board
B. Fire
C. Electricity
D. Automatic writing
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
100: Fewer than 100 people in recorded history have lived to age 115.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 3, 1469: The Italian philosopher and writer Niccolo Machiavelli is born. A lifelong patriot and diehard proponent of a unified Italy, Machiavelli became one of the fathers of modern political theory.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Desiigner (24)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"You don't pay taxes - they take taxes." - Chris Rock
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Electricity
