WORD OF THE DAY
Yeuk [yook] (verb) (used without object) to itch; 2. (noun) an itching sensation.
TV TRIVIA
On "Arrested Development," which celebrity plays Lucille, Buster's girlfriend?
A. Elizabeth Taylor
B. Betty White
C. Liza Minnelli
D. Bette Midler
NUMBER TO KNOW
31: The Mt. St. Helens plume reached about 31 km (101,700 feet).
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 24, 1883: After 14 years, the Brooklyn Bridge over the East River is opened, connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn for the first time in history.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor John C. Reilly (56)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Life is a zoo in a jungle." - Peter De Vries
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Liza Minnelli
