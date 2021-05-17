Morning coffee, paper
WORD OF THE DAY

Rachisor [rey-kis] (noun) 1. (botany) a. the axis of an inflorescence when somewhat elongated, as in a raceme; b. (in a pinnately compound leaf or frond) the prolongation of the petiole along which the leaflets are disposed; c. any of various axial structures; 2. (ornithology) the part of the shaft of a feather bearing the web; 3. (anatomy) spinal column.

FILM FACTS

In "Disturbia," why can't Kale (Shia LaBeouf) leave his house?

A. He is allergic to the sun.

B. He has a broken leg.

C. He is on house arrest.

D. He has cancer.

NUMBER TO KNOW

54: The average lifespan of a European lobster is 31 years for males and 54 years for females.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 17, 1954: In a major civil rights victory, the U.S. Supreme Court hands down an unanimous decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, ruling that racial segregation in public educational facilities is unconstitutional.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Basketball player Tony Parker (39)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong." - H. L. Mencken

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. He is on house arrest.

