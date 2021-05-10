WORD OF THE DAY
Kakistocracy [kak-uh-stok-ruh-see] (noun) government by the worst persons; a form of government in which the worst persons are in power.
FILM FACTS
In "Up in the Air," what request (that Ryan finds odd) do Julie Bingham and her future husband Jim Miller make to their wedding guests?
A. To bring a complete stranger to the wedding
B. To each bring a rock from their respective towns
C. To not get them any gifts
D. To take pictures of a cardboard cutout of them at various places
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
2: It takes about two minutes for a Venus flytrap to close. Sensitive hairs on the plant's leaves have to be disturbed twice in 20 seconds in order for it to close.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 10, 1869: The presidents of the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads meet in Promontory, Utah, and drive a ceremonial last spike into a rail line that connects their railroads. This made transcontinental railroad travel possible for the first time in U.S. history.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actor Kenan Thompson (43)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Give me a couple of years, and I'll make that actress an overnight success." - Samuel Goldwyn
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. To take pictures of a cardboard cutout of them at various places
