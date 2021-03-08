WORD OF THE DAY
Tatterdemalion [tat-er-di-meyl-yuh n, -mal-] (noun) a person in tattered clothing; a shabby person; (adjective) ragged; unkempt or dilapidated.
TV TRIVIA
What show were Drew and Lewis on around the same time that "The Drew Carey Show" aired on TV?
A. "Seinfeld"
B. "The Price Is Right"
C. "Jeopardy!"
D. "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
100: Reaching heights of more than 100 feet, the giant kelp is the largest seaweed and the largest of all marine algae.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 8, 1917: In Russia, the February Revolution (known as such because of Russia's use of the Julian calendar) begins when riots and strikes over the scarcity of food erupt in Petrograd. One week later, centuries of czarist rule in Russia ended with the abdication of Nicholas II, and Russia took a step closer toward communist revolution.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Journalist Lester Holt (62)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"One-fifth of the people are against everything all the time." - Robert Kennedy
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"
