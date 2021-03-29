WORD OF THE DAY
Vasculum [vas-kyuh-luh m] (noun) a kind of case or box used by botanists for carrying specimens as they are collected.
FILM FACTS
In "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," which professor is a werewolf?
A. Trelawney
B. Snape
C. Lupin
D. There is not a werewolf
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
59 million: The Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association estimates there are 59 million fantasy sports players in the United States and Canada.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 29, 1973: Two months after the signing of the Vietnam peace agreement, the last U.S. combat troops leave South Vietnam as Hanoi frees the remaining American prisoners of war held in North Vietnam.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Irene (30)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A woman is like a tea bag - you can't tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water." - Eleanor Roosevelt
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Lupin
