WORD OF THE DAY
Nidicolous [nahy-dik-uh-luh s] (adjective) remaining in the nest for a period after hatching.
TV TRIVIA
On "Macgyver," what sport does Macgyver love?
A. Hockey
B. Basketball
C. Golf
D. Football
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,569,300: The Carolina Reaper is the hottest pepper known to man ranking in at 1,569,300 Scoville heat units.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 22, 1765: In an effort to raise funds to pay off debts and defend the vast new American territories won from the French in the Seven Years' War (1756-1763), the British government passes the Stamp Act on this day in 1765. The legislation levied a direct tax on all materials printed for commercial and legal use in the colonies, from newspapers and pamphlets to playing cards and dice.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Reese Witherspoon (45)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The chief obstacle to the progress of the human race is the human race." - Don Marquis
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Hockey
