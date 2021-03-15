Vincenzo_Camuccini_-_La_morte_di_Cesare.jpg

The Death of Julius Caesar (1806) by Vincenzo Camuccini.

In modern times, the Ides of March is best known as the date on which Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 BC. Caesar was stabbed to death at a meeting of the Senate.

 By Vincenzo Camuccini - Own work, user:Rlbberlin, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2168603

Heterosis [het-uh-roh-sis] (noun) the increase in growth, size, fecundity, function, yield or other characters in hybrids over those of the parents.

FILM FACTS

In "National Lampoon's Vacation," what is the name of the cousin that always seems to borrow money and cause trouble?

A. Cousin Albert

B. Cousin Eugene

C. Cousin Milton

D. Cousin Eddie

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

8 million: The Taj Mahal attracts 7 million–8 million visitors per year.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

March 15, 1965: President Lyndon B. Johnson addressed a joint session of Congress to urge the passage of legislation guaranteeing voting rights for all.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV actress Eva Longoria (46)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Weather forecast for tonight: dark." - George Carlin

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Cousin Eddie

