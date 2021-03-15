Heterosis [het-uh-roh-sis] (noun) the increase in growth, size, fecundity, function, yield or other characters in hybrids over those of the parents.
FILM FACTS
In "National Lampoon's Vacation," what is the name of the cousin that always seems to borrow money and cause trouble?
A. Cousin Albert
B. Cousin Eugene
C. Cousin Milton
D. Cousin Eddie
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
8 million: The Taj Mahal attracts 7 million–8 million visitors per year.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 15, 1965: President Lyndon B. Johnson addressed a joint session of Congress to urge the passage of legislation guaranteeing voting rights for all.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actress Eva Longoria (46)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Weather forecast for tonight: dark." - George Carlin
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Cousin Eddie
