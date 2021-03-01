WORD OF THE DAY
Lunette [loo-net] (noun) any of various objects or spaces of crescentlike or semicircular outline or section; (architecture) (in the plane of a wall) an area enframed by an arch or vault; a painting, sculpture, or window filling such an area.
FILM FACTS
Who co-wrote and directed the film "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou"?
A. Noah Baumbach
B. Wes Anderson
C. Owen Wilson
D. Oliver Stone
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
10: A single golden poison frog has enough poison to kill 10 grown men.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 1, 1932: In a crime that captured the attention of the entire nation, Charles Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of aviation hero Charles Lindbergh, is kidnapped from the family's mansion in Hopewell, New Jersey.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Justin Bieber (27)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I've been on so many blind dates, I should get a free dog." - Wendy Liebman
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Wes Anderson
