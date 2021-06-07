WORD OF THE DAY
Jannock [jan-uh k] (adjective) honest; fair; straightforward.
TV TRIVIA
On "Family Guy," what is the name of the little girl Bonnie Swanson finally gives birth to in season 7?
A. Shirley
B. Susie
C. Annie
D. Bonnie Jr.
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
85: The odds of a mother having twins is 1 in 85 in general, 1 in 250 for identical twins, 1 in 17 if the mother is a fraternal twin and 1 in 85 if the mother is an identical twin.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 7, 1913: Hudson Stuck, an Alaskan missionary, leads the first successful ascent of Denali (formerly known as Mt. McKinley) the highest point on the American continent at 20,320 feet.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actor Bill Hader (43)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"You can lead a man to Congress, but you can't make him think." - Milton Berle
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Susie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.