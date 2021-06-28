WORD OF THE DAY
Hamate [hey-meyt] (adjective) 1. hook-shaped; 2. having a hooklike process.
FILM FACTS
In "I Am Legend," what disease is the virus supposed to cure?
A. Parkinson's
B. AIDS
C. Cancer
D. Alzheimer's
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20: Leafcutter ants can carry 20 times their body weight.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 28, 1960: Sometime after midnight, in what is now regarded by many as history's first major protest on behalf of equal rights for LGBT people, a police raid of the Stonewall Inn - a popular gay club located on New York City's Christopher Street - turns violent as patrons and local sympathizers begin rioting against the police.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Entrepreneurs Elon Musk (50)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"My fake plants died because I did not pretend to water them." - Mitch Hedberg
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Cancer
