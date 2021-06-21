morning minutes .jpg
WORD OF THE DAY

Caitiff [key-tif] 1. (noun) a base, despicable person; 2. (adjective) base; despicable.

TV TRIVIA

On "Firefly," who is Kaylee attracted to on the ship?

A. Mal

B. Jayne

C. Simon

D. Inara

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

10,800: The temperature of the Earth's core ranges from about 7,952 to 10,800 degrees Fahrenheit.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

June 21, 1788: New Hampshire becomes the ninth and last necessary state to ratify the Constitution of the United States, thereby making the document the law of the land.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actor Chris Pratt (42)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Nobody understands anyone 18, including those who are 18." - Jim Bishop

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. Simon

