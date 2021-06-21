WORD OF THE DAY
Caitiff [key-tif] 1. (noun) a base, despicable person; 2. (adjective) base; despicable.
TV TRIVIA
On "Firefly," who is Kaylee attracted to on the ship?
A. Mal
B. Jayne
C. Simon
D. Inara
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
10,800: The temperature of the Earth's core ranges from about 7,952 to 10,800 degrees Fahrenheit.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 21, 1788: New Hampshire becomes the ninth and last necessary state to ratify the Constitution of the United States, thereby making the document the law of the land.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Chris Pratt (42)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Nobody understands anyone 18, including those who are 18." - Jim Bishop
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Simon
