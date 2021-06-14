Today is Flag Day!
WORD OF THE DAY
Varus [vair-uh s] (noun) (pathology) abnormal angulation of a bone or joint, with the angle pointing away from the midline.
FILM FACTS
In "Ray," why was Ray Charles banned from Georgia?
A. He wouldn't play for a segregated audience.
B. He was never banned from Georgia.
C. He committed a crime.
D. He wouldn't sing the state song.
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
100: Scallops have up to 100 simple eyes.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 14, 1777: During the American Revolution, the Continental Congress adopts a resolution stating that "the flag of the United States be thirteen alternate stripes red and white" and that "the Union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new Constellation."
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actress Lucy Hale (32)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I paint with shapes." - Alexander Calder
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. He wouldn't play for a segregated audience.
