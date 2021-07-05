WORD OF THE DAY
Obelus [ob-uh-luh s] (noun) a mark (− or ÷) used in ancient manuscripts to point out spurious, corrupt, doubtful, or superfluous words or passages.
TV TRIVIA
On "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood," how was Lady Aberlin related to King Friday XIII?
A. Niece
B. Sister
C. Daughter
D. Cousin
NUMBER TO KNOW
99: Slot machines are typically programmed to pay out as winnings 0% to 99% of the money that is wagered by players. This is known as the "theoretical payout percentage" or RTP, "return to player."
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 5, 1946: French designer Louis Reard unveils a two-piece swimsuit at the Piscine Molitor, a popular swimming pool in Paris. Parisian showgirl Micheline Bernardini modeled the new fashion, which Reard dubbed "bikini," inspired by a news-making U.S. atomic test that took place off the Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean earlier that week.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actress Edie Falco (58)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Guilt: the gift that keeps on giving." - Erma Bombeck
TRIVIA ANSWER
