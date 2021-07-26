featured Good morning! It's Monday, July 26, 2021. More Content Now Jul 26, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WORD OF THE DAYIncrescent [in-kres-uh nt] (adjective) increasing or waxing, as the moon.FILM FACTS In "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," what gift did Ferris' parents give to him that helped him to skip school but not get caught?A. CarB. DummyC. PhoneD. Computer(Answer at bottom of column)NUMBER TO KNOW Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 27, 1775: The U.S. postal system is established by the Second Continental Congress, with Benjamin Franklin as its first postmaster general.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Mick Jagger (78)

QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I have made good judgments in the past. I have made good judgments in the future." - Dan Quayle

TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Computer 