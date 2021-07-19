WORD OF THE DAY
Bathos [bey-thos, -thaws, -thohs] (noun) 1. a ludicrous descent from the exalted or lofty to the commonplace; anticlimax; 2. insincere pathos; sentimentality; mawkishness; 3. triteness or triviality in style.
TV TRIVIA
Which one of these celebrities did not guest star on "Whose Line is it Anyway?"
A. Richard Simmons
B. Brittany Spears
C. David Hasselhoff
D. Robin Williams
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1 billion: Though it only lives one season, a single plant can produce up to 1 billion pollen grains.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 19, 1799: During Napoleon Bonaparte's Egyptian campaign, a French soldier discovers a black basalt slab inscribed with ancient writing near the town of Rosetta, about 35 miles east of Alexandria. The artifact held the key to solving the riddle of hieroglyphics, a written language that had been "dead" for nearly 2,000 years.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Benedict Cumberbatch (45)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Fortune knocks but once, but misfortune has much more patience." - Laurence J. Peter
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Brittany Spears
