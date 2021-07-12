WORD OF THE DAY
Uintathere [yoo-in-tuh-theer] (noun) any hoofed North American mammal of the extinct genus Dinoceras, of the Eocene Epoch, having a massive body and three pairs of horns.
FILM FACTS
In "Bruce Almighty," Bruce wanted the anchor job at the TV station, but who did he sabotage in order to get it?
A. Evan Baxter
B. Fred Donohue
C. Susan Ortega
D. Dallas Coleman
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
58: Containing 58 letters, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, Wales is the second longest place name in the world.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 12, 1984: Walter Mondale, the leading Democratic presidential candidate, announces that he has chosen Rep. Geraldine Ferraro, of New York, as his running mate. Ferraro, a daughter of Italian immigrants, had previously gained recognition as a vocal advocate of women's rights in Congress.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Michelle Rodriguez (44)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A crown is merely a hat that lets the rain in." - Frederick the Great
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Evan Baxter
