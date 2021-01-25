N1710P46007C.TIF

Wake up, sleepy head.

 Photo credit: Metro Creative

WORD OF THE DAY

Oceanus [oh-see-uh-nuh s] (noun) a Titan who was the son of Uranus and Gaea, the consort of Tethys, and the father of the river gods and Oceanids; a great stream of water encircling the earth and believed to be the source of all rivers, lakes, etc.

TV TRIVIA

On "MythBusters," what MythBuster is known for his stoic manner, walrus-like mustache and ever-present beret?

A. Adam Savage

B. Grant Imahara

C. Tory Belleci

D. Jamie Hyneman

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

700: People have estimated that a large macaw has the bite strength of 500 to 700 pounds per square inch, which is close to that of a large dog bite.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Jan. 25, 1924: The first Winter Olympics begin at Chamonix in the French Alps.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Pop singer Alicia Keys (40)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"If people think nature is their friend, then they sure don't need an enemy." - Kurt Vonnegut

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Jamie Hyneman

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.