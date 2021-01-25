WORD OF THE DAY
Oceanus [oh-see-uh-nuh s] (noun) a Titan who was the son of Uranus and Gaea, the consort of Tethys, and the father of the river gods and Oceanids; a great stream of water encircling the earth and believed to be the source of all rivers, lakes, etc.
TV TRIVIA
On "MythBusters," what MythBuster is known for his stoic manner, walrus-like mustache and ever-present beret?
A. Adam Savage
B. Grant Imahara
C. Tory Belleci
D. Jamie Hyneman
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
700: People have estimated that a large macaw has the bite strength of 500 to 700 pounds per square inch, which is close to that of a large dog bite.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 25, 1924: The first Winter Olympics begin at Chamonix in the French Alps.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Alicia Keys (40)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"If people think nature is their friend, then they sure don't need an enemy." - Kurt Vonnegut
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Jamie Hyneman
