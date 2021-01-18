Today is the 26th Annual Martin Luther King Day of Service.
Garnetiferous [gahr-ni-tif-er-uh s] (adjective) containing or yielding garnets.
In "V for Vendetta," during Deitrich's talk show, he humiliates the fake chancellor and has policemen chase him around to the tune of "Yakety Sax." Which famous British show is this song from?
A. "Mr. Bean"
B. "Monty Python's Flying Circus"
C. "The Benny Hill Show"
D. "Are You Being Served?"
7.2 million: The amount of time it would take Mount Rushmore to erode into unrecognizability (assuming that it is not maintained) is about 7.2 million years.
Jan. 18, 1919: In Paris, some of the most powerful people in the world meet to begin the negotiations that would officially mark the end of the First World War.
Wrestler and movie actor Dave Bautista (52)
"Prediction is very difficult, especially if it's about the future." - Niels Bohr
C. "The Benny Hill Show"
