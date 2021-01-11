WORD OF THE DAY
Ventricose [ven-tri-kohs] (adjective) 1. swollen, especially on one side or unequally; protuberant; 2. having a large abdomen.
TV TRIVIA
On "Firefly," to whom is Simon related?
A. River
B. Mal
C. Jayne
D. Book
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
9,000: The world's oldest piece of chewing gum is over 9,000 years old.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 11, 1908: President Theodore Roosevelt declares the Grand Canyon in northwestern Arizona a national monument.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer Mary J. Blige (50)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Please to put a nickel, please to put a dime. How petitions trickle in at Christmas time!" - Phyllis McGinley
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.