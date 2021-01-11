N2006P71029C.TIF
Metro Creative

WORD OF THE DAY

Ventricose [ven-tri-kohs] (adjective) 1. swollen, especially on one side or unequally; protuberant; 2. having a large abdomen.

TV TRIVIA

On "Firefly," to whom is Simon related?

A. River

B. Mal

C. Jayne

D. Book

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

9,000: The world's oldest piece of chewing gum is over 9,000 years old.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Jan. 11, 1908: President Theodore Roosevelt declares the Grand Canyon in northwestern Arizona a national monument.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

R&B singer Mary J. Blige (50)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Please to put a nickel, please to put a dime. How petitions trickle in at Christmas time!" - Phyllis McGinley

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. River

