WORD OF THE DAY
Urticate [ur-ti-keyt] (verb) to sting with or as if with nettles.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Andy Griffith Show," what was the name of the often mentioned but never seen Mayberry telephone operator?
A. Sarah
B. Ramona
C. Juanita
D. Bunny
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
22: Koalas sleep between 18 to 22 hours per day. They sleep a lot to conserve energy as their diet requires a lot of energy to digest.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 22, 1980: The underdog U.S. hockey team beats Soviet team in the "Miracle on Ice" at the XIII Olympic Winter Games.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Basketball player Julius Erving (71)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The excellency of every art is its intensity, capable of making all disagreeable evaporate." - John Keats
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Sarah
