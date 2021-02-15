WORD OF THE DAY
Jussive [juhs-iv] (adjective) 1. (especially in Semitic languages) expressing a mild command; 2. (noun) a jussive form, mood, case, construction or word.
In "The Day the Earth Stood Still" (1951), what does Klaatu do to make a significant demonstration to the world?
A. He broadcasts on every TV and radio station in the world
B. He turns the sky green
C. He neutralizes all of the power of the world for 30 minutes
D. He creates three moons
36,000: Over the course of a 10-hour flight, an Boeing 747 might burn 36,000 gallons of fuel (about 5 gallons per mile).
Feb. 15, 1898: An explosion of unknown origin sinks the battleship USS Maine in Cuba's Havana harbor, killing 260 of the fewer than 400 American crew members aboard.
Rapper Birdman (52)
"For your information, I would like to ask a question." - Samuel Goldwyn
C. He neutralizes all of the power of the world for 30 minutes
