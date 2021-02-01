WORD OF THE DAY
Gametogenesis [guh-mee-tuh-jen-uh-sis, gam-i-] (noun) the development of gametes.
FILM FACTS
In "Dumb and Dumber," what did Mentalino die from?
A. Drug overdose
B. He did not die
C. A gunshot
D. Poison
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
16,005: Microsoft made $16,005 in revenue in its first year of operation.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 1, 1884: The first portion, or fascicle, of the Oxford English Dictionary, considered the most comprehensive and accurate dictionary of the English language, is published. Today, the OED is the definitive authority on the meaning, pronunciation and history of over half a million words, past and present
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Harry Styles (27)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I sometimes think that God in creating man somewhat overestimated his ability." - Oscar Wilde
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Poison
