WORD OF THE DAY
Ubiquitarian [yoo-bik-wi-tair-ee-uh n] (adjective) of or relating to the doctrine, especially as advocated by Luther, that the body of Christ is omnipresent and therefore exists in the Eucharistic bread.
FILM FACTS
In "Cast Away," what company does Chuck work for?
A. Fed-Eks
B. UPS
C. Fed-Ex
D. UPA
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1.86: Double Stuf Oreos are 1.86 times as "stuf'ed" as classic Oreos.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 7, 1941: A swarm of 360 Japanese warplanes assault the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor. The surprise attack struck a critical blow against the U.S. Pacific fleet and drew the United States into World War II.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Basketball player Larry Bird (64)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar." - Abraham Lincoln
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Fed-Ex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.