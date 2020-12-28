WORD OF THE DAY
Venipuncture [ven-uh-puhngk-cher, vee-nuh-] (noun) the puncture of a vein for surgical or therapeutic purposes or for collecting blood specimens for analysis.
TV TRIVIA
On "I Dream of Jeannie," what rank was Tony Nelson at the beginning of the show?
A. Corporal
B. Major
C. Captain
D. Lieutenant

NUMBER TO KNOW
20: Linen can absorb up to 20 times its weight in moisture before it feels damp.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 28, 1895: The world's first commercial movie screening takes place at the Grand Cafe in Paris.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer John Legend (42)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"It takes many good deeds to build a good reputation, and only one bad one to lose it." - Benjamin Franklin
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Captain
