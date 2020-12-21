WORD OF THE DAY
Ratiné [rat-n-ey] (noun) a loosely woven fabric made with nubby or knotty yarns.
FILM FACTS
In "The Dark Crystal," what kind of creature is Jen?
A. Nebree
B. Skeksis
C. Podling
D. Gelfling
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,200: One cubic foot of gold weighs more than 1,200 pounds.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 21 1988: Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York explodes in midair over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing all 243 passengers and 16 crew members aboard, as well as 11 Lockerbie residents on the ground. A bomb hidden inside an audio cassette player detonated in the cargo area when the plane was at an altitude of 31,000 feet.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Samuel L. Jackson (72)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Every man has a sane spot somewhere." - Robert Louis Stevenson
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Gelfling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.