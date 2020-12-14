WORD OF THE DAY
Obstinate [ob-stuh-nit] (adjective) firmly or stubbornly adhering to one's purpose, opinion, etc.; not yielding to argument, persuasion or entreaty.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Muppet Show," what is the biggest feature on Gonzo?
A. Tail
B. Feet
C. Nose
D. Ears
NUMBER TO KNOW
21: A giraffe can clean its ears with its 21-inch tongue.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 14, 1900: German physicist Max Planck publishes his groundbreaking study of the effect of radiation on a "blackbody" substance, and the quantum theory of modern physics is born.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Vanessa Hudgens (32)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The more you find out about the world, the more opportunities there are to laugh at it." - Bill Nye
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Nose
