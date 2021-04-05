N1809P42003C.TIF

Each person in America eats about 46 pizza slices a year.

 Photo credit: Metro Creative

WORD OF THE DAY

Camorra [kuh-mawr-uh, -mor-uh] (noun) a secret society of Naples, Italy, first publicly known about 1820, that developed into a powerful political organization and was later associated with blackmail, robbery, etc., until its destruction in 1911; (lowercase) any similar society or group.

TV TRIVIA

On "Bonanza," what was the name of the ranch?

A. South Fork

B. The Ponderosa

C. Dude Ranch

D. Triple K

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

46: Each person in America eats about 46 pizza slices a year.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

April 5, 1994: Modern rock icon Kurt Cobain commits suicide. His body was discovered inside his home in Seattle three days later.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Pop singer Pharrell Williams (48)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I can speak Esperanto like a native." - Spike Milligan

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. The Ponderosa

Recommended for you

+101
100 best cities to raise a family

100 best cities to raise a family

Stacker collected 2020 data from the national review and ranking site Niche, which used information from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Department of Education, the FBI, and other programs and demographics links, to compile a list of the top 100 locations to raise a family. Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.