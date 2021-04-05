WORD OF THE DAY
Camorra [kuh-mawr-uh, -mor-uh] (noun) a secret society of Naples, Italy, first publicly known about 1820, that developed into a powerful political organization and was later associated with blackmail, robbery, etc., until its destruction in 1911; (lowercase) any similar society or group.
TV TRIVIA
On "Bonanza," what was the name of the ranch?
A. South Fork
B. The Ponderosa
C. Dude Ranch
D. Triple K
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
46: Each person in America eats about 46 pizza slices a year.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 5, 1994: Modern rock icon Kurt Cobain commits suicide. His body was discovered inside his home in Seattle three days later.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Pharrell Williams (48)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I can speak Esperanto like a native." - Spike Milligan
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. The Ponderosa
