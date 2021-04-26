WORD OF THE DAY
Wergild [wur-gild, wer-] (noun) (in Anglo-Saxon England and other Germanic countries) 1. money paid to the relatives of a murder victim in compensation for loss and to prevent a blood feud; 2. the amount of money fixed as compensation for the murder or disablement of a person, computed on the basis of rank.
In "Spider-Man" (2002), what was the Green Goblin's secret identity?
A. Otto Octavius
B. Norman Osborn
C. Peter Parker
D. Harry Osborn
1,410.8: The Dead Sea is 1,410.8 feet below sea level.
April 26, 1986: The world's worst nuclear power plant accident occurs at the Chernobyl nuclear power station in the Soviet Union. Thirty-two people died and dozens more suffered radiation burns in the opening days of the crisis, but only after Swedish authorities reported the fallout did Soviet authorities reluctantly admit that an accident had occurred.
Movie actor Channing Tatum (41)
"I believe in rules. Sure I do. If there weren't any rules, how could you break them?" - Leo Durocher
B. Norman Osborn
