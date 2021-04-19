WORD OF THE DAY
Palimpsest [pal-imp-sest] (noun) a parchment or the like from which writing has been partially or completely erased to make room for another text.
TV TRIVIA
In "House, M.D.," what pill was House addicted to in the first season?
A. Xanax
B. Vicodin
C. Darvocet
D. Valium
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
44: Kangaroos can achieve a top speed of 44 mph over short distances, while it can sustain a speed of 25 mph for nearly 1.2 miles.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 19, 1775: The American Revolution begins at the Battle of Lexington. Eight Americans were killed and 10 others were wounded. Only one British soldier was injured.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Kate Hudson (42)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"In heaven, all the interesting people are missing." - Friedrich Nietzsche
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Vicodin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.