WORD OF THE DAY
Ibidem [ih-bee-dem] (adverb) in the same book, chapter, page, etc.
FILM FACTS
In "Air Force One," who plays Vice President Bennett?
A. Wendy Crewson
B. Glenn Close
C. Liesel Matthews
D. Vanessa Williams
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
5.5 quadrillion: The total mass of Earth's atmosphere is about 5.5 quadrillion tons.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 12, 1861: The Civil War begins when Confederate shore batteries under General P.G.T. Beauregard open fire on Union-held Fort Sumter in South Carolina's Charleston Bay.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Brendon Urie (34)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Give a little love to a child, and you get a great deal back." - John Ruskin
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Glenn Close
