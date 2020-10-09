N0911P57005C.TIF
Tamandua [tuh-man-doo-uh, tuh-man-doo-ah] (noun) a tree-dwelling, tropical American anteater, Tamandua tetradactyla, having a prehensile tail, four-clawed forelimbs, and coarse, tan hair with black markings on the trunk.

In "E.T.," which of these did E.T. drink?

A. Milk

B. Soda

C. Tea

D. Beer

12: A survey reported that 12% of Americans think that Joan of Arc was Noah's wife.

Oct. 9, 1967: Che Guevara, socialist revolutionary and guerilla leader is killed by the Bolivian army at age 39.

Oct. 9: Politician David Cameron (54)

"Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." - Leonardo da Vinci

D. Beer

