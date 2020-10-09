WORD OF THE DAY
Tamandua [tuh-man-doo-uh, tuh-man-doo-ah] (noun) a tree-dwelling, tropical American anteater, Tamandua tetradactyla, having a prehensile tail, four-clawed forelimbs, and coarse, tan hair with black markings on the trunk.
FILM FACTS
In "E.T.," which of these did E.T. drink?
A. Milk
B. Soda
C. Tea
D. Beer
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
12: A survey reported that 12% of Americans think that Joan of Arc was Noah's wife.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 9, 1967: Che Guevara, socialist revolutionary and guerilla leader is killed by the Bolivian army at age 39.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Oct. 9: Politician David Cameron (54)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." - Leonardo da Vinci
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Beer
