WORD OF THE DAY
Rapprochement [rap-rohsh-mahn] (noun) an establishment or reestablishment of harmonious relations.
TV TRIVIA
In "The Flintstones," what is the name of Fred's baby?
A. Bam Bam
B. Nancy
C. Big Bob the Butler Boy from Britain
D. Pebbles
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
7,000: Each year, 7,000 new insect species are discovered.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 30, 1938: Orson Welles causes a nationwide panic with his broadcast of "War of the Worlds," a realistic radio dramatization of a Martian invasion of Earth.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Business executive Ivanka Trump (39)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"To imagine is everything, to know is nothing at all." - Anatole France
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Pebbles
