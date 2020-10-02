WORD OF THE DAY
Zoanthropy [zoh-an-thruh-pee] (noun) a mental disorder in which one believes oneself to be an animal.
TV TRIVIA
In "Mr. Bean," Mr. Bean drives what kind of car?
A. Mail truck
B. Volkswagen Beetle
C. Mini Cooper
D. Mercedes Benz
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
70: About 70% of the earth is covered by water. Only 1% of this water is drinkable.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 2, 1985: Actor Rock Hudson, 59, becomes the first major U.S. celebrity to die of complications from AIDS.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Sting (69)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I dream of painting and then I paint my dream." - Vincent Van Gogh
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Mini Cooper
