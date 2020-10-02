N2010P62005C.TIF
Photo credit: Metro Creative

WORD OF THE DAY

Zoanthropy [zoh-an-thruh-pee] (noun) a mental disorder in which one believes oneself to be an animal.

TV TRIVIA

In "Mr. Bean," Mr. Bean drives what kind of car?

A. Mail truck

B. Volkswagen Beetle

C. Mini Cooper

D. Mercedes Benz

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

70: About 70% of the earth is covered by water. Only 1% of this water is drinkable.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Oct. 2, 1985: Actor Rock Hudson, 59, becomes the first major U.S. celebrity to die of complications from AIDS.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Rock singer Sting (69)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I dream of painting and then I paint my dream." - Vincent Van Gogh

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. Mini Cooper

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.