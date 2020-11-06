Fall morning

WORD OF THE DAY

Ulotrichous [yoo-lo-tri-kuh s] (adjective) belonging to a group of people having woolly or crisply curly hair.

FILM FACTS

In "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," what does Jack Sparrow find on the island that he is left on?

A. Water

B. Money

C. Clothes

D. Rum

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

95: A jellyfish is 95% water.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Nov. 6, 1917: Led by Bolshevik Party leader Vladimir Lenin, leftist revolutionaries launch a nearly bloodless coup d'État against Russia's Provisional Government.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actress Emma Stone (32)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I've had to learn to fight all my life - got to learn to keep smiling. If you smile things will work out." - Serena Williams

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Rum

