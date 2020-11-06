WORD OF THE DAY
Ulotrichous [yoo-lo-tri-kuh s] (adjective) belonging to a group of people having woolly or crisply curly hair.
FILM FACTS
In "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," what does Jack Sparrow find on the island that he is left on?
A. Water
B. Money
C. Clothes
D. Rum
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
95: A jellyfish is 95% water.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 6, 1917: Led by Bolshevik Party leader Vladimir Lenin, leftist revolutionaries launch a nearly bloodless coup d'État against Russia's Provisional Government.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Emma Stone (32)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I've had to learn to fight all my life - got to learn to keep smiling. If you smile things will work out." - Serena Williams
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Rum
