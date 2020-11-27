WORD OF THE DAY
Dyslogistic [dis-luh-jis-tik] (adjective) conveying disapproval or censure; not complimentary or eulogistic.
TV TRIVIA
In "How I Met Your Mother," what is Barney's catchphrase?
A. "Dress up"
B. "Suit up"
C. "Read up"
D. "Sit up"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
250: Bones found at Seymour Island indicate that, 37 million to 40 million years ago, penguins stood 6 feet tall and weighed 250 pounds.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 27, 1095: Pope Urban II makes perhaps the most influential speech of the Middle Ages, giving rise to the Crusades by calling all Christians in Europe to war against Muslims in order to reclaim the Holy Land, with a cry of "Deus vult!" or "God wills it!"
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV host Bill Nye (65)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Success isn't measured by money or power or social rank. Success is measured by your discipline and inner peace." - Mike Ditka
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. "Suit up"
